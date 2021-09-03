Indy, beloved AEF eagle, dies after fall

Indy was suspected of sustaining a fracture to her previous injury site, and was immediately transported to UT Veterinary Clinic. She did not survive surgery.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Independence, an eagle more commonly known as Indy, has died the American Eagle Foundation announced on Monday night.

On March 4, AEF staff were alerted to Indy after witnessing a fall and entered the aviary to assist.

Indy was suspected of sustaining a fracture to her previous injury site, and was immediately transported to UT Veterinary Clinic where emergency surgery was performed.

Unfortunately, Indy did not recover from surgery.

AEF is currently working with USFWS to gain approval to cremate Indy alongside Franklin, her mate, who also recently passed away.