KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wildlife removal services says it's been a busy year so far.

Paul Osborne with All Creatures Wildlife Services says they've received several calls about raccoon families in attics and about skunks around homes.

He also says if you find baby skunks outside without a mom -- you should leave them alone.

"That's kind of how they send the babies out to disperse them," Osborne explained. "They just leave them behind once they can start caring for themselves. If people step in and start trying to feed them, the babies never truly learn to care for themselves and disperse.

He says along with raccoons and skunks -- they've received many calls about snakes and bats.

If you need assistance, you can reach All Creatures Wildlife Services on Facebook or by calling (865) 617-8707.