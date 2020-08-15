It's the Dog Daze of summer! | Dock Dogs resume jumping competitions in Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs teamed up with the Town of Farragut to bring a canine aquatics competition to Knoxville, during Dog Daze IV.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dog lovers will get a chance to watch canine athletes compete in West Knoxville over the weekend, between Aug. 14 - 16, during the Dog Daze IV event at Village Green Shopping Center.

The Dog Daze IV at Village Green is a 3-day festival that teamed up with Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs and Ricki’s Pet Depot to organize a regional canine aquatics competition to the area. Organizers said that any dog can join in on the fun.

Between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, members of the Smoky Mountain DockDogs Club were available to help pet lovers introduce pets to the sport of dock diving, according to the Dog Daze website.