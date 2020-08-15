It's the Dog Daze of summer! | Dock Dogs resume jumping competitions in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dog lovers will get a chance to watch canine athletes compete in West Knoxville over the weekend, between Aug. 14 - 16, during the Dog Daze IV event at Village Green Shopping Center.
The Dog Daze IV at Village Green is a 3-day festival that teamed up with Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs and Ricki’s Pet Depot to organize a regional canine aquatics competition to the area. Organizers said that any dog can join in on the fun.
Between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, members of the Smoky Mountain DockDogs Club were available to help pet lovers introduce pets to the sport of dock diving, according to the Dog Daze website.
Registration for the actual competition was sold out. They were held at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The competition continues Sunday, rain or shine, according to officials.