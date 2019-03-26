ATLANTA — A lost show dog who went missing at the Atlanta airport moments before she was set to fly home to the Netherlands after competing in a dog show has been found!

The Atlanta airport tweeted that Gale is back in her owner's hands.

"Kudos to #ATL’s Ops team for its effort in bringing her back....," the airport tweeted.

Floris van Essen said his dog Gale and another dog were bound for home in Amsterdam after being showed at an event in the U.S. over the weekend.

Van Essen said Gale was secure in her crate and had gone through security nearly three hours before the flight was set to depart. But 10 minutes before boarding, the people handling her were asked over the terminal speaker to talk to airport representatives. That's when van Essen said they were told that when crews went to load the kennel, it was empty.

The handlers were asked to board the flight anyway, but were promised airport staff would continue to search for Gale.

"As you can imagine, this is just a horrible ordeal," van Essen told 11Alive in a message.

Airport staff had been searching for Gale - a 22-month-old Red-white American Staffordshire Terrier - since. Multiple pilots reported seeing Gale in thickets surrounding the airport in the day since she went missing, but searchers had not been able to reach her.

That all change, Monday, when Gale finally sniffed out a bait, allowing airport operations teams to find her and reunite her with her handler.

