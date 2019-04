The Knox County Commission approved an ordinance Monday night to address feral cats in the area.

Similar to an ordinance Knoxville City Council passed in January, this measure would change the way stray cats are managed in the county.

The commission voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance.

Under the new plan, stray cats will be captured, spayed or neutered, and then released where they found.