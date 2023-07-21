Scales, claws and tails headed to Knoxville as part of Repticon over the weekend

Repticon will be at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center this year, showcasing reptiles of many kinds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reptiles are headed to Knoxville over the weekend for a traveling event that showcases all their scales, claws and tails — Repticon.

It will be on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chilhowee Park and Exhibition Center. Several groups will showcase different animals and reptile care accessories during the event. People will be able to find axolotls, lizards, turtles and plenty of snakes to take home as pets.

More importantly, they will also find experts who can show attendees the best ways to care for their new scaled friends.