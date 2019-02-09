KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for a new furry friend?

Well, there's no time like the present!

Young-Williams is offering a special this Labor Day on all animals except for puppies-- all adoption fees will be waived with any monetary donation to the center, a post on its Facebook page said.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, but closes from 1 to 2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

So, what do you need to know before you adopt?

Make sure everyone in your home can commit to taking care of the animal before adopting. Research before adopting about what kind of pet you want to get and make sure you are ready to make the financial commitment to taking care of that pet for their lifetime.

For more things to consider, click here.

