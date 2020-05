Officers were advised that a large black bear was seen on Rennoc Road near Broadway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to be aware of a large black bear spotted near Broadway on Thursday morning.

Units said they spotted the bear, which was last seen going into some woods in the area, patrolling the area.