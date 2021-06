11 more adorable ducklings are safe and sound thanks firefighters and police.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly a dozen adorable baby ducklings are now safe and sound after being rescued from a storm drain by Sevierville firefighters and police.

The group of mallard ducklings were found in a storm drain at the Governors Crossing Mall on Collier Drive. This is the second duckling rescue this week completed by Sevierville Fire Department and Police Department.

The ducklings are now placed under the care of a rescue foster home.