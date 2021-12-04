Little Ponderosa Zoo remembers Sevier County wildfires, 4 years later

As fires swept through Sevier County, the Little Ponderosa Zoo did what it has always done — rescued animals.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 4 years ago, wildfires in Sevier County uprooted families and scorched the landscape. Many people had to surrender their family pets as they searched for new places to live, while many others lost them entirely.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo was one of many shelters that took in surrendered animals, caring for them and keeping them safe while crews worked to contain the fires. Now, they are remembering that time was like and the impact that the fires had on families across the region.

"When it seemed incomprehensible to be able to move forward, many, many people stepped up to lend a hand, offer support, and help heal," they said in a post on social media. "Despite running our Zoo and Rescue out of a tent, the surrendered animals came, and they continued to come, and we did what we knew how to do best — rescue animals! "

Since then, the zoo has continued building up its services and continued caring for exotic animals of many kinds. The community around it has also stepped up to rebuild and make sure everyone was taken care of.

I just want to give a deepest from the bottom of my heart, thank you. There's no way we could do this without the community," said Cade Cox, with the zoo. "We have one of the best communities in the United States here. Just being able to see this place flourish and seeing dad's dream grow is a really special thing for us."

In the years following the fires, a local scientist recorded how the natural world recovered in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Sevier County officials also installed communication improvements to make sure they are better prepared for future emergencies.