Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes baby alpaca and baby water buffalo to the world

CLINTON, Tenn. — A rescue and zoo in Anderson County welcomed two new baby animals to the world, according to a post on social media made on Sunday.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo said an alpaca and a water buffalo gave birth at the zoo. They shared photos of the baby animals, paired with their parents. Both of the newborn animals were male, according to the social media post.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo is a nonprofit zoo and rescue facility for exotic animals. It was founded by James Cox and has taken in animals from across the U.S., giving them home. They were made a certified wildlife rehabilitation facility by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in 2019.

With that certification, they rescue Tennessee wildlife like deer, raccoons, rabbits, possums and more alongside their other exotic creatures.