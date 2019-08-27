Young-Williams Animal Center has partnered with a local artist to get people excited about adopting a few sweet pups that have been waiting a long time for a loving new family.

YWAC said artist Paris Woodhull helped design the Furry Fall Festival shirt last year, and so they are partnering with her again to create custom illustrations of a few long-term residents in need of good homes: Bronco, Tippy, Fione and Nixon.

"Whenever one of these sweet pups is adopted, Paris will be sending a custom illustration to each of the adopters! She captures their sweet faces so perfectly," YWAC said.

The person that adopts one of those pups will receive a free custom illustration with the adoption date drawn by Paris. You can check those out below:

