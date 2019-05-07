Young-Williams Animal Center said July 5 is the busiest day of the year for shelters in the United States and is letting you know where to look if you lost your pet.

They said shelters experience a 30 percent increase in intake numbers from July 4 through July 6.

If your dog or cat did run away during the fireworks, pets picked up by Animal Control will be taken to Young-Williams' main location at 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

They will take a picture and then upload it to their website and Facebook page.

And if you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, several East Tennessee shelters are holding a 'pet'riotic adoption special. That includes Young-Williams, who have waived all adoption fees with any monetary donation.