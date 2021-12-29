Unusually warm winter leads to more kittens born during the holidays in East Tennessee

Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee is helping them find forever homes through special pop-up adoption events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More kittens than usual are available for adoption this winter.

That's because warm temperatures are a signal for cats to breed.

A local animal rescue group is trying to help around 30 kittens find their forever homes.

In total, Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee has 243 cats and kittens of all ages, colors and personalities ready to find their owners.

The group is hosting special pop-up adoption events at the PetSmart located at 214 Morrell Road on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 31 from noon to 5 p.m.

Sheryl Hogan with FFF of East Tennessee said the adoption process takes around an hour.

Although Christmas is over, the season of giving is still here.

Hogan reminds those interested in gifting someone a cat that the animals are a commitment and big responsibility.