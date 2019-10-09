STONINGTON, Maine — Have you ever seen such a lobster like this two-toned crustacean?

The red and black lobster was caught late last week by fisherman Daryl Dunham and shared with the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. Instead of becoming someone's meal, the animal will be featured at the center's education center, Discovery Wharf.

The organization says the lobster will be put on display in its marine touch tank.

It won't be the only interesting-looking lobster worth viewing, though. Take a look at these guys: The center has four unique lobsters in its tank. All of them at the same time "is very rare."

"If a local fisherman finds a unique lobster (such as a blue or two-toned lobster, etc.) they are welcome to donate it to our marine touch tank for educational purposes," the center says.

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries staff members Leroy Weed, Mike Thalhauser and Patrick Shepard hold up the center's unique lobsters on display.

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

RELATED: Lobsterman catches rare, 1 in 100 million cotton-candy colored lobster again

RELATED: Rare blue lobster brought to a restaurant in Cape Cod

Discovery Wharf is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until mid-October.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter