MUSKEGON, Mich. - If you take a trip to PetSmart, you might find owners with their dogs or cats roaming the aisles. But what about a camel?

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, located in New Era, took their camel Jeffrey for a stroll in PetSmart to the awe and excitement of shoppers at the store.

Last month, a man in Texas tested Petco's "all leashed pet's are welcome" policy by bringing his 1,600-pound steer into the store.

PetSmart's pet policy has a list of animals owners can bring to the store, but camels are not one of them. However, they say PetSmart may "modify this policy, or any portion thereof, at any time, without notice."

Luckily for Lewis Farms, they didn't have to "camel-flauge" Jeffrey.

