Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

Cinnamon was a beloved cat that brought so much joy and magic to its staff and visitors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post.

His last visit was with the director of Marbel Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats."

Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and has greeted tens of thousands of visitors, school children and accompanied the site through many changes, Marble Springs said.

While many attempts were made to make him an indoor cat, he was wild and free and preferred the comfort of running freely, Marble Springs said.

The site plans to memorialize Cinnamon as he will always be a part of Marble Springs.