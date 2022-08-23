Help name Maryville College's new hawk!

You can propose a name by posting a selfie with the suggestion using the hashtag #NametheMCHawk to Instagram. Just be sure to keep any name suggestions PG!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!

The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.

The male hawk has made himself at home and will is helping teach classes at the college and local schools, but he still needs a name.

In order for your vote to be counted in the Great 2022 Hawk Naming Contest, you have two ways to submit a suggestion: You can either write a name on paper and place it in the drop box outside room 102 of the Sutton Science Center on campus, or you can take a selfie with your proposed name and post it with the hashtag #NametheMCHawk to Instagram.

Just be sure to keep any name suggestions PG! The college said it will announce the hawk's new name next week.