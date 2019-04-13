KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman reunited with her cat after she said it was stolen, placed into a tied pillow case and dropped on the middle of the street.

Corie Lockett's family cat, Boss, is one of many animals the family has.

"When we first got her at the animal shelter, she was like the sickest little thing," Lockett said.

Boss the calico cat is a year and a half old. She was a gift for Lockett's daughter.

"We got her the cat for her birthday. That's her cat. She's just become a huge part of our family," Lockett said.

When the family got a call that the cat was found in the road they were heartbroken.

"It was super concerning, because we had no idea where she went," Lockett said.

Little did they know, someone took the cat from outside of her house, put her inside of a tied pillow case (pictured below) and then left it In the middle of Gateway Road in Maryville.

Sarah Bates

"What kind of cruel monster does that?" Lockett asked.

Luckily, a good Samaritan saw the pillowcase moving on his way to work and saved the cat. The cat was microchipped, so the vet called the owner.

On Friday, the Lockett family went to Cedar Bluff Animal Clinic to pick up the cat.

Brandon Bates

The cat didn't suffer any serious injuries, but it still scares her owner to let her go outside. Lockett said she'll keep a close eye on her from now on.

"Now, we're going to go home and she's staying inside for a couple of days, whether she likes it or not," Lockett said.

Lockett said it's been hard on her and her young daughter, but she's not taking this lightly. She's filed a police report, asked people in her neighborhood if they know who did this and is using social media to track down some clues.