POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Not much can be considered more 'Florida' than a gator crossing a path, or even the road in many cases.

The breathtaking size of one gator alone has captured widespread attention on social media.

Kim Joiner recorded a video of the large and captivating reptile on a Facebook post which has since been shared over 7,000 times, with over 1,000 reactions. The video was captured at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Kristi Buckley was also there, snapping pictures just feet from the massive gator.

“I probably should've been a little more afraid than I was,” she said. “I was just so inspired by seeing this amazing creature come across the path who'd obviously been there for decades.”

Buckley said the gator actually has a nickname among regulars at the preserve, Mr. Humpback. She and her husband are calling it Godzilla.

A wildlife expert who watched the video tells 10News the gator could be up to 15 feet long and weigh up to 800 lbs.

Circle B Bar Reserve was busy Monday. After millions of people saw the video of the prehistoric beast on social media, some of them decided to go to the preserve to try to get a glimpse of it for themselves.

"I saw the video. I was like, I got to find that gator," Zoey Hewitt said.

What makes it so captivating? You'll have to see it for yourself.

