Wiley is a Dalmatian puppy with a huge following thanks to his very cute nose.

Yes, it’s shaped like a heart. Perfect for this Valentine’s Day.

You can keep up with Wiley on Instagram, where he has 122,000 followers.

Here are some of his most popular posts:

Justsomething.co reports his “human mom” is Lexi Smith, who worried his heart-shaped spot would fade or change as he grew older. But so far the heart remains.