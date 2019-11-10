MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced the birth of baby jaguar cubs. The female jaguars were born on September 4.

On Thursday, they did what all little ones hate -- they visited the doctor for a check-up.

The unnamed cubs were a little nervous, sitting through a lot of poking and prodding, and other uncomfortable stuff.

It was an easy weigh-in, making a clean bill of health for the girls.

"They look great! They actually have super round bellies and they’re well-fed, they’re developing really well, they’re learning to jump and play,” said Abigail Greenwalt, Cat Country keeper.

The girls are hitting all their five-week benchmarks, making zookeepers and first-time parents Diego and Philomena proud.

The cubs’ parents,Diego and Phili, were brought to Memphis in hopes of breeding.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these two new additions to Cat Country,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer. “Not only are they adorable, they’re an important big cat. Jaguar populations are on the decline in the wild and we are proud to be an institution focused so heavily on conservation and research efforts.”

This story originally appeared on WMC.com.