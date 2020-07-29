What cuties! Memphis Zoo welcomes four meerkat pups to the mob

The meerkats were born in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo is thrilled to announce four new additions to its meerkat mob.

The meerkat pups were born on May 24th to parents Chip and Olivia.

The meerkats are located across the from the cheetah exhibit in Cat Country. Once the pups are out on exhibit, they will begin exploring under the watchful eye of mom and others in the group.

Young meerkats are often leery of birds. Airplanes going over the exhibit will often force the animals into their burrows.

The meerkat pups are part of a Species Survival Plan. Species Survival Plans manage the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.

About Meerkats