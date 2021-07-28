Monroe County Friends of Animal given green light for shelter funding

The new shelter will be operated by MCFA, meaning that the county will not run the shelter.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA) is now getting the green light to begin raising money for a new animal shelter.

Last month, commissioners voted against the plan to fund it.

But Tuesday night, they agreed to re-examine the proposal and passed it.

Under the new agreement, no tax dollars would go towards the new shelter.

The organization and the city will split the roughly $200,000 cost.

MCFA said they will assess its ability to raise funds and complete preparations for a fundraising campaign. The estimate this to take two to three months. A shorter than normal fundraising campaign will follow to raise the needed amount. The capital campaign will go no more than nine months.

Officials said the building design will be completed in the next several months.

MCFA said that a donor has offered to donate four acres of land parcel for the new shelter. The land is near the Walmart in Madisonville.