Monroe County Friends of Animals ready to start construction on new shelter

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA) said it has hired a contractor and is ready to begin construction on a new animal shelter for Monroe County.

The volunteer-led organization said it has raised $4.3 million and is aiming to break ground over the summer. No tax dollars will be used in the construction of the new shelter, according to a release.

Cheryl Ulmer, chair of MCFA’s Raising the Roof, Raising Hope for Animals capital campaign, said an anonymous "angel donor" stepped up last week to make a transformational gift. It allowed the board to confidently enter into an agreement with the selected contractor to begin construction of a new animal shelter to serve Monroe County.

While this commitment allows the group to begin work, MCFA said it needs around $500,000 to complete the project.

When the board put out requests for bids in January for a contractor, all the bids came in over their original amount, due to rising costs, according to a release.

Jim Barrett, a longtime volunteer and current MCFA board member, said the group has reduced costs by delaying certain elements of the shelter’s total design in order to move ahead with building a much-needed, permanent shelter for Monroe County.

In a letter to donors and MCFA members, board members said, “We are humbled and gratified by this friend’s remarkable gift, which allows MCFA to move ahead with this significant project. While the commitment allows us to begin work and we are close to our goal, we have not yet crossed the finish line. We look to you and others in our community to be inspired by this gift and donate the needed funds to complete the initiative.”