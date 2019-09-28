More than a dozen whales have died after approximately 26 short-finned pilot whales beached themselves on St. Catherines Island in Georgia Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The pilot whales beached themselves just south of Savannah. This is the second mass stranding in South Georgia within the last two months.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say during the latest beaching, 15 pilot whales died.

Necropsies are being done to assess the health conditions of the whales and determine possible clues for the beaching, they said.

Crews are keeping a close eye on the coast in case more whales become stranded.

Back in July, nearly 50 pilot whales who beached themselves on St. Simons Island. Three whales died during that incident, officials said.

