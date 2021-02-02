Not so ruff life | Museum of Appalachia builds new doghouse for farm dogs

Volunteers work on the doghouse every Tuesday, and the wood used to make the house is from the Museum of Appalachia property.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Volunteers at the Museum of Appalachia have been hard at work building a new doghouse for their farm dogs, Cooper and Jackson.

The four-legged friends protect the other animals when the museum staff is not around.

The museum said the house will give the duo somewhere to hang out when they aren't on the job.

"It is built in the same structure and form as the buildings around it. It also houses the dogs that actually protect the animals and property when we are not around," volunteer Louis "Pete" Petrowski said.