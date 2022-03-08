New otters make a splash at Zoo Knoxville

Pascal and Clayton, two male river otters, are officially out and about in their new habitat at the Clayton Otter Creek near the zoo's entrance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some "otterly" adorable critters are quickly becoming Zoo Knoxville's most popular residents.

Clayton is around 9 months old and was orphaned in northern Oregon before being taken to the Oregon Zoo.

Pascal is around one year old and comes from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

"This has been a long time in the making for us. We're super excited to have them here. They're two young boys. They needed a home, and we're really happy to give them one," said Susan Petrunio, one of the zookeepers working with the otters.

Aside from being a pair of cute faces to greet guests, they have a conservation mission to share.

"We're so excited to have these guys here because this is a conservation success story," Petrunio said. "These guys were extinct in the Smoky Mountains and through water cleanup, and through reintroductions, we've actually been able to stabilize the population out there."

She said the best way to help continue the conservation efforts is to cut down on using plastic.

"Plastics are a major contributor to water pollution and recycling is great. Reducing the amount you use is even better," Petrunio said.

The boys are out and about for most of the day but do get tired as the day goes on from all their playing so the best time to see them is in the morning.