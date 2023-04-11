TWRA issues new rules for turkey season in Tennessee

The statewide opening date is April 15.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency released updated rules for turkey season.

The practice of fanning or reaping turkeys is now prohibited on all Wildlife Management Areas statewide due to safety concerns.

TWRA reminded hunters that the bag limit has been reduced from three birds to two birds, and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake.

After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to move the start of statewide turkey season to April 15 to improve reproduction and nesting success, according to a release.

“We had very good production across the state in 2021, so now we are seeing a lot of 2-year-old birds coming into maturity. If we have decent weather during the early part of the delayed season, we should have excellent hunting,” said Roger Shields, Wild Turkey Program Coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

This will be the fourth spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving, according to TWRA.

Officials said hunters can use the TWRA on the Go app to simply e-tag and report their harvest in the field with or without cell phone service prior to moving.

Hunters not using a phone can attach one of the temporary transportation tags printed at the bottom of their license, according to a release. Hunters using temporary tags have until midnight on the same day of the harvest, or before leaving the state, to check in a harvest online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or in person at one of several manned check stations. Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset, according to TWRA. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with number 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows and crossbows.

Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife, according to officials.

TWRA said new turkey regulations will be in effect in select Wildlife Management Areas and hunters are reminded to check each WMA they hunt in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.