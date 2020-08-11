No trick, all treat | Here's something you can do with your leftover pumpkins

Give the animals at Little Ponderosa Zoo a treat by dropping off your clean pumpkins and bags of leaves.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halloween is over and the fall season is coming to a close. That means you probably have some leftover pumpkins laying around your house.

This year, instead of throwing them away or letting them rot in your yard -- feed them to a tiger.

Yes, you read that right.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo said the animals love leaves and pumpkins as snacks and entertainment.

To give the animals a fall treat, they are asking people to drop off their clean pumpkins and bags of leaves at the zoo instead of throwing them out.