No trick, all treat | Here's something you can do with your leftover pumpkins

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halloween is over and the fall season is coming to a close. That means you probably have some leftover pumpkins laying around your house.
This year, instead of throwing them away or letting them rot in your yard -- feed them to a tiger.
Yes, you read that right.
The Little Ponderosa Zoo said the animals love leaves and pumpkins as snacks and entertainment.
To give the animals a fall treat, they are asking people to drop off their clean pumpkins and bags of leaves at the zoo instead of throwing them out.
Little Ponderosa is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.