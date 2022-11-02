No Valentine? No problem! Cozy up with a furry friend instead

Friends of the Animal Shelter of Cocke County is giving people a chance to temporarily foster a pet this Valentine's Day weekend.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — If you're still in need of a Valentine this weekend, you're in luck — so are hundreds of animals at Friends of the Animal Shelter of Cocke County.

The shelter is giving people a chance to temporarily foster a pet for two to five days this Valentine's Day.

"We're hoping that the public will come forward and give these animals an opportunity to have a real Valentine's Day, and they'll give it back to you in good love," said Sara Kenney, a volunteer with the shelter.

Fostering an animal short-term can help improve their well-being and give them a change of pace.

Plus, your soft and fluffy "date" won't complain if you watch romance movies on Netflix, is cheaper than dinner and a movie, and is always game for cuddles, according to the shelter's Facebook post.

"All you need is a kitten or a puppy with you and you're going to be happy," Kenney added.

The event kicked off Friday morning.

The shelter covers all costs associated with caring for the animal while you are fostering.

To learn more about the application process, click here.

If you're unable to foster a pet, there are other ways to make a difference in the animals' lives. Donations and visitors are always welcome.

On March 18th, the shelter will host a "night of comedy" fundraiser at The Rustic Cow in Newport.