HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina have tracked down an emu who's been on the loose for several weeks, but he hasn't been captured.

The Orange County Government posted a photo of Eno the Emu with a bowl of food and a bucket of water on its social media pages Monday.

OCNCGov ENO UPDATE: Orange County Animal Services asks residents to give Eno the Emu space. He is settling down in a specific area where OCAS has been leaving food & water. As he gets more comfortable, it...

The update says Orange County Animal Services is leaving the items for the emu. Officials say it'll make Eno more comfortable so it will be easier to capture him.

News outlets report Eno has been on the run since June. He was once spotted jumping on the hood of a car before running away. It's unclear where he escaped from. The update didn't say where he was located.

OCNCGov More sightings of Eno the Emu reported over the weekend. Click the link for info on what to do if you see him (or her). Hint: Do not approach and call Orange County Animal Services. #EnotheEmu...

Animal services spokesperson Tenille Fox says owning emus is legal in Orange County.