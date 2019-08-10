SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the first time, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials confirm that a northern snakehead, an aquatic invasive species, has been found in the state.

According to Georgia DNR, an angler reported catching two juvenile northern snakeheads in a pond on a private Gwinnett County property in early October. That's the first documented occurrence of snakeheads in the wild in Georgia, DNR said.

The fish are often introduced through unauthorized release, according to DNR. They can impact native species by competing for food and habitat.

"As adults, snakeheads can be voracious predators. Should snakeheads become established in North American ecosystems, their predatory behavior could also drastically disrupt food webs and ecological conditions, thus forever changing native aquatic systems by modifying the array of native species," the United States Geological Survey writes on its website.

northern snakehead
Georgia DNR

Fourteen other states have reported sightings of the snakehead.

The snakehead is a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin, according to DNR. They can get up to three feet in length. They have a long dorsal fin that runs along their whole back, and have a dark brown blotchy appearance. They can breathe air, and can survive in low oxygenated systems.

DNR said this is how anglers can help the spread of snakehead:

  • Learn how to identify northern snakehead.
  • Dispose of aquarium animals and plants in the garbage, not in waterbodies.
  • Dispose of all bait in trash cans, at disposal stations, or above the waterline on dry land.
  • Dump water from boat compartments, bait buckets, and live wells on dry land.
Northern Snakehead
USGC

If you believe you have caught a northern snakehead:

DO NOT RELEASE IT.

  • Kill it immediately (remember, it can survive on land) and freeze it.
  • If possible, take pictures of the fish, including close ups of its mouth, fins and tail.
  • Note where it was caught (waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates).
  • Report it to your regional Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Fisheries Office (https://georgiawildlife.com/about/contact#fish)

In Georgia, it is unlawful to import, transport, sell, transfer, or possess any species of snakehead fish without a valid wild animal license. 

More wildlife:

A different kind of snake:

PHOTOS: Snake sightings in metro Atlanta
01 / 80
Rockdale River Trails
02 / 80
Covington, Ga.
03 / 80
Winder, Ga.
04 / 80
Jocelyn Newbury Ralston
05 / 80
Michael Rudnick
06 / 80
Sara Wortham
07 / 80
Mableton, Ga.
08 / 80
Cindy Alvarez
09 / 80
Angela Craig Love took this picture
10 / 80
Bud Williams
11 / 80
Lawrenceville
12 / 80
Dave Rich found this guy on his couch!
13 / 80
Elizabeth Toal Crawley let this one back into the wild
14 / 80
Francisco Gaytan
15 / 80
Ball Ground
16 / 80
Bethlehem, Ga.
17 / 80
Joe Joyce
18 / 80
Lake Oconee
19 / 80
Cochran Shoals Trail
20 / 80
Allatoona Lake
21 / 80
This snake was found in a closet!
22 / 80
Susan Kennedy set this one free
23 / 80
Clarkesville
24 / 80
North Druid Hills
25 / 80
Alpharetta, Ga.
26 / 80
Dallas, Ga.
27 / 80
Just hanging out
28 / 80
This guy was having a snack.
29 / 80
Taken in Peachtree City
30 / 80
Rutledge, Ga.
31 / 80
Cumming, Ga.
32 / 80
Harris Neck on the GA coast
33 / 80
Gainesville, Ga.
34 / 80
Suwanee, Ga.
35 / 80
Rome, Ga.
36 / 80
Lilburn, Ga.
37 / 80
Smyrna
38 / 80
Monroe, Ga.
39 / 80
Douglasville
40 / 80
Johns Creek
41 / 80
Gail Dacus took this picture!
42 / 80
Gwinnett County
43 / 80
Jamii Hawkins Caudle saw this one!
44 / 80
Riverside
45 / 80
Gainesville, Ga.
46 / 80
Fannin County
47 / 80
Kellee Piland took this one!
48 / 80
Douglas County, Ga.
49 / 80
Newton County, Ga.
50 / 80
Winder, Ga.
51 / 80
Rome, Ga.
52 / 80
Rome, Ga.
53 / 80
Cartersville, Ga.
54 / 80
Fayetteville, Ga.
55 / 80
Adairsville, Ga.
56 / 80
Winder, Ga.
57 / 80
This one was looking for some grub.
58 / 80
Cleveland, Ga.
59 / 80
Melita Friar took this picture
60 / 80
Druids Hills right off of Emory;s campus
61 / 80
Cornelia, GA
62 / 80
Winder, Ga.
63 / 80
Banks County, Ga.
64 / 80
Covington, Ga.
65 / 80
Terri Rutherford Hancock
66 / 80
Newton Cooper's Furnace
67 / 80
Lawrenceville
68 / 80
Lawrenceville
69 / 80
Lawrenceville
70 / 80
Dahlonega
71 / 80
Locust Grove
72 / 80
Panther Creek
73 / 80
Kennesaw
74 / 80
LaGrange, Ga
75 / 80
Winterville, Ga.
76 / 80
Holly Springs
77 / 80
Newborn, Ga.
78 / 80
Tim Patterson took this picture
79 / 80
Pine Mountain
80 / 80
Watkinsville

