One of the oldest leopards at the Memphis Zoo has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has said goodbye to one of the oldest leopards in Cat Country.

Zookeepers described the Grand Lady Ceja as, “as the epitome of calm confidence." Officials said Ceja was 22 years old when the team made the decision to euthanize her.

According to the Memphis Zoo, 22 years is a very long life for a large cat.

Ceje rotated her exhibit with another male leopard named Sputnik.

The team responsible for Ceja said they will remember her by singing, “whoaahh here she comes... she’s a maneater...”

