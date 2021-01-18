Over 250 dogs rescued from Grundy County home

The organization was first made aware of the breeder when about 100 dogs and horses were discovered in 2012, but no legal action was taken.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Staff members with Dogs On Borrowed Time are continuing to recover more than 250 dogs after they were found in Grundy County this weekend.

Cynthia Turner with Dogs On Borrowed Time told Chattanooga NBC affiliate Channel 3 about four to six dogs are left to recover at the home, which is located on Swiss Colony Cemetery Road. So far about 250 dogs have been recovered.

Dogs on Borrowed Time, a registered 501c3 organization, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they found animal skulls and bones from the dead animals littered around the yard of the home.

She said the organization was first made aware of the breeder when about 100 dogs and horses were discovered in 2012, but no legal action was taken.

Inside the home, photos taken by the organization showed the squalid conditions.

One of the rescuers said in the Facebook post " I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days."