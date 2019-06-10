VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The pelicans PETA rescued during Hurricane Dorian were released on Sunday.

The pelicans became disoriented and exhausted during the hurricane.

They were taken to Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education to recover.

After they were determine to be heatlhy, they were released back into the wild near the bridge where they were rescued.

RELATED: Watch: Good Samaritans rescue pelican in distress during Hurricane Dorian

"These lucky pelicans weathered a terrifying ordeal, and now they're returning to their natural habitat, where they'll be free to fly, dive deep, and just be pelicans," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "Natural disasters endanger wildlife and companion animals alike, which is why PETA asks everyone to always keep an eye out for animals who may need help."

The pelicans were taken to the Lynnhaven Inlet Boat Ramp in Virginia Beach Sunday to be released.