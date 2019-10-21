As East Tennessee gets into the Halloween spirit, pet lovers are getting their dogs in on the fun.

UT Gardens hosted the 6th annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo Sunday.

People dresses their dogs in a both spooky and adorable costumes. The event included a costume parade with prizes for the best dressed pups.

Some dog owners also donated pet food and treats to Knox PAWS and Feed-A-Pet. Those organizations will help keep animals fed across the county.

RELATED: Eagle Scout donates 2300 pounds of pet food to Knox Paws program