BOONTON, N.J. — An animal rescue in New Jersey shared a sad photo of a dog at his late owner's bedside, hoping a new family will step forward to mend his broken heart.

NorthStar Pet Rescue in Boonton posted the photo of Moose.

NorthStar Pet Rescue 6/19/19 Update from our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue: Thanks to the power of social media, Moose has received several applications & we are hopeful he will find a forever home soon! Thank you...

The dog apparently did not know that his "dad" had passed away, and Moose was waiting for him to return.

The 3-year-old Lab was taken to the animal rescue, who called him "a sweet happy boy by nature."

The rescue posted an update saying several people have applied to adopt Moose and they hope to place him in a forever home soon.

