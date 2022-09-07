'One-of-a-kind' || Zoo Knoxville mourns death of Phyllis the Polish chicken

Phyllis came to the zoo 12 years ago and was one of its most beloved ambassadors -- raising awareness to domestic animals in danger of extinction.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A beloved ambassador for a rare breed of chickens died recently at Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo said Friday it is mourning the death of Phyllis the Polish chicken, who had been with the zoo for 12 years.

Phyllis was a favorite of the zoo's staff and guests for her sweet nature and easy-going personality, as well as her stylish plumage.

"It’s not every day you can say nature “broke the mold” when talking about chickens, but Phyllis was one-of-a-kind. She taught us that chickens can be glamorous and loved having her beautiful plumage blown dry with a hair dryer after a spa day courtesy of her caretakers," the zoo said.

Phyllis taught visitors about breed of chickens as an ambassador. The Polish chicken is one of many domestic animals in danger of extinction, and only 10,000 of them are estimated to live across the planet.

