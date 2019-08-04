GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police remain concerned but hopeful after one of their K-9s was stabbed multiple times while helping to apprehend a suspect.

K-9 Officer Pyro got out of surgery around 1 p.m. for serious injuries to his esophagus. The veterinarian says the next 24 hours will be critical for him.

"Please keep our K-9 Officer Pyro in your thoughts and prayers today," the Green Bay Police Department wrote in an online post. "He is continuing to receive medical treatment for the injuries he suffered last night in the valiant performance of his duties."

Pyro previously underwent surgery to untangle his flipped stomach and was having issues with blood clotting.

"He is still in surgery at this time and is one tough dog!" The police department added in an update.

The police department remains hopeful that Pyro will continue to recover and return home with his handler and family.

In the meantime, anyone interested in making a donation for the K-9 unit can make checks payable to the Green Bay Police Department and include "K-9 Donation" in the memo field of the check. The address is 307 S Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301.

"We greatly appreciate all the support from the community during this time," the police department said.

We're definitely keeping our thoughts with Pyro and the police department!

