BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle have proposed a new bill that would make animal cruelty a nationwide federal felony.

If convicted, you could face fines and years in jail.

The proposed bill states that a person can be prosecuted for physically or sexually harming animals.

One of the representatives who introduced the bill was Vern Buchanan. He recently tweeted this: "The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

In Blount County, abused animals are brought to their animal center all the time.

"There's a case pending now, and we've had the animals in this case here since March. There are various situations in this county," Beth Forsythe, the administrator at the Blount County Animal Center said.

Officials at the center said they're all for the proposed bill, but one downside would be animals would have to stay at their shelter while cases are pending.

"That is a bad thing for the animals because they are held as evidence. They're here at the shelter longer until the case goes through the court system," Forsythe said.

She said if the bill were to pass, she hopes the legal process can be quick, giving the stranded dogs a better chance to be adopted.

"If there is some way they could minimize the time frame, I think it would be great," she said.

Since 2015 Tennessee has had an animal abuse registry on the TBI's website. There you can see all of the people that have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.