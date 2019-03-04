COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The two-month-old puppy found covered in chemical burns in Cocke County has found a forever home.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has been giving Hope around the clock care since early March.

On Tuesday, they posted that she went home with her new dad.

They said there were lots of kisses and tears of happiness as she left with to start her new happy life.

