Instead of selfies, maybe we should start calling them woofies.

A 2017 study by Rover.com found 65 percent of dog owners are more likely to take photos of their dogs than their significant others.

The research, which has reignited a conversation on Facebook this week, showed dogs play a significant role in their owners' lives -- 94 percent said they consider them part of their families.  

Among other findings:

  • More than half will consider ending a romantic relationship if the dog doesn't like their partner.
  • Almost half said it was more difficult to go a week without their dog than their partner.
  • 56 percent said they say hello to their dogs when they come home before they greet their families. The same number celebrate their dog's birthday.
  • One in three said they've cried when they've left their dog at home.

Rover.com is a network of pet-sitters and dog walkers. Responses from thousands of dog owners were used in the study.

