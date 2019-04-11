Pups of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff at The Great Smoky Mountain Dog Show at Chilhowee Park.

Savannah Rose has been showing dogs since she was 8-years-old. She said dog shows like this are her chance to spend quality time with her dog and show him off. This year she brought a dachshund named Tater Tot.

"It's more time with your dog," said Rose. "It's not just like walking your dog. It's spending time with your dog and showing off what you and your dog can do."

Rose said she likes showing dachshunds because they are great family dogs and they are "pretty chill."

The event ran from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

