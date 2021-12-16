x
Animals

Pups will have a chance to take pictures with Santa Saturday during downtown Knoxville event

The Royal Bark Social Club will host "Pup Pictures With Santa" on Saturday, partnering with Merchants of Beer.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All year long, Santa Paws keeps track of all the four-legged good boys on his nice list. And on Saturday, dogs will have a chance to meet the beaded man themselves during "Pup Pictures with Santa."

The event kicks off a 2 p.m. at Merchants of Beer, with games and raffles so humans can have fun too! Draft sales during the event will benefit The Helping Paws Animal Network, which gives financial help to shelters and rescue groups in need.

And, of course, pups will have a chance to take pictures with Santa.

Pup Pictures with Santa will be hosted by the Royal Bark Social Club, a doggy daycare in Knoxville that also offers services like baths, teeth cleanings and trims for pups of all kinds.

