It was a rare sight in Kennebunkport as a albino porcupine waddled around the Seashore Trolley Museum's yard on Tuesday, July 10.

While the rare critter may have been looking for a ride on a Seashore trolley this is one rider no one would want to sit next to.

Rare albino porcupine takes a stroll at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport.

Fred Hessler

Employees at the trolley museum said so far this season they have spotted a turkey, a family of woodchucks, a snapping turtle, a bear and now this little guy. At first employees thought he was a skunk or a groundhog and kept their distance, which experts say is a good idea no matter the species of wild animal.

Rare albino porcupine takes a stroll at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport.

Fred Hessler

Ryan Robicheau with the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says albino animals are seen only very infrequently in Maine.

Back in December of 2018, an albino porcupine was spotted in Windham. The average lifespan of a porcupine is five to six years so it is possible that it is the same guy though highly unlikely.

RELATED: Rare albino porcupine waddles through Windham woods