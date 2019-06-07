Put down the peanuts, and pick up a saw -- because Zoo Knoxville's animals are hungry for only the freshest and tallest greens!

Zoo Knoxville is asking for help from folks who'd like to donate freshly cut trees that haven't been treated with pesticides to feed the animals.

►RELATED: Zoo Knoxville's newborn baby giraffe takes first steps

If you can help, they are asking people to call them first at (865) 637-5331 . They can take deliveries between 8 to 5 p.m.

Here's a list of which trees their animals love: