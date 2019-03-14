Hope, the puppy found in Cocke County with chemical burns, continues to recover and was up, walking and 'very active' after an extensive surgery on Friday for her burns.

The puppy wagged her tail as Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, N.C. gave an update on Tuesday.

The medical team there was worried she could decline following her surgery, but said she's looking 'so much better' and continuing to improve. She's also eating on her own.

The rescue said Hope had to have a portion of her ear removed and was put on pain medication as she heals. The group said her face is itchy, but she's gotten to the point where she can lie down comfortably.

The rescue said Hope is under 24-hour hands-on care with the rescue's medical team and going home at nights with one of the veterinarians.

"Everyone here has been giving her lots of love and care," the rescue said. "Thank you to everybody that's asked about her, and been looking into her care, and been making donations... we appreciate it," they said.

The rescue said they received an 'exceptionally sweet' package Wednesday from Fur Angel Blessing Blanketeers addressed to Hope that contained a card, toy, and handmade blanket that more than 150 people put their thoughts and prayers into.

According to a Facebook post from the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County, the 2-month old puppy, now named Hope, was found in a garbage bag.

"This poor sweet girl was found in a garbage bag, left for death after the cruelty she endured. Her tongue is burnt, her ear is completely burnt, her entire belly is nothing but burns. She can't sit down," said the post.

Strangely, her nails had been painted by someone at some point.

"Being a puppy, all she knew was fear, and you couldn't even touch her without her screaming in pain," Friends Animal Shelter Director Elisha Henry said. "It was awful."

Henry said she believes someone did this to Hope and she was left for dead.

A police report was filed with the Newport Police Department. The department is investigating the incident, saying they were told the puppy's injuries were apparently 'accidental.'

Newport Police say the puppy was given to a girl at a Newport restaurant by someone she knows.

Police say the person asked the girl to give them money or care for the puppy herself.

Police say the girl took the puppy to a local veterinarian's office after realizing she couldn't care for it.

A veterinarian with the practice who was there when the puppy arrived said she believes the injuries could be from dragging or from chemical burns.

Police say the person who brought the puppy to the girl supposedly told her that the injuries were the result of an accident, and that they could not care for the puppy or afford professional care.

Police say the injuries did not happen in Newport.