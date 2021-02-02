Scales, tails and claws fill Knoxville Expo Center for reptile show

Anyone who stopped by could learn all the de-tails about taking care of cold-blooded pets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some people, a convention center filled with nothing but slithery snakes and crawling lizards is something out of a nightmare. For others, it's a paradise.

The Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show kicked off on Saturday at the Knoxville Expo Center. It was hosted by Show Me Snakes, and vendors showed off all kinds of cold-blooded species people could take home as a new, lovable pet.

While people could pick up snakes and lizards, they could also find new enclosures and equipment to properly care for their pets. Since many of the animals are cold-blooded and have unique diets, properly caring for them can take more work than some people expect.

The event was also meant to educate people about how to properly care for reptiles. Experts were also available to teach people about reptile behavior and health.

"The 'Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show' is a show that is geared towards better husbandry and education for new keepers and people who might be interested in new pets," said Mickey Meyer, the owner of Show Me Reptiles and Exotics.

Saturday's event kicked off at 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Anybody who missed out had the chance to head to the Reptiles After Dark show from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.