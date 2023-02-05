x
Animals

Sevier Animal Care Center at normal capacity, adoption fees still waived

The community helped the center by fostering, adopting and sending in a ton of dog food donations.
Credit: Sevier Animal Care Center

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center is now at normal capacity after taking in a large number of dogs, according to Ashley Thomas, the director of the center.

The center was out of space on Friday after an arrest was made and found 15 dogs on a property. 

Not only did people adopt and foster, but the center received roughly 50 bags of dog food in donations. 

While the center is back at normal capacity, they still have a high number of pets up for adoption. 

Thomas said the center plans to continue waiving adoption fees on dogs through Saturday, Feb. 11. 

